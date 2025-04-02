Reshma Ben Hirani’S Innovative Effort Makes Science Engaging In Govt Schools

MENAFN - IANS) Kukma, April 2 (IANS) Reshma Ben Hirani, a science teacher at PM Shri Kukma Primary School in Kukma, located in Bhuj Tehsil, Kutch district of Gujarat, has not only made the complex subject of science easier and more engaging for students through her unique innovation, but her efforts have also been appreciated at the state level.

Her innovation has proven that quality education can be provided in government schools when teachers motivate students through their efforts and innovations.

To make science, a difficult subject, more accessible to children, Reshma Ben developed several innovative games. Under her innovation, various games like jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, stick puppets, cards, snakes and ladders, and tic-tac-toe were used to explain the science curriculum for classes 6, 7, and 8.

These games help children easily understand different science topics.

The notable aspect is that these games were designed on hardboard to keep children away from mobile games, allowing them to learn through play rather than on mobile phones.

Reshma Ben's innovation won first prize at the zone level and was later presented at the state-level innovation fair, where her creations received widespread recognition.

In this fair organised by the Gujarat Educational and Training Council, Reshma Ben was awarded a trophy and certificate for her contribution. Her innovation is now being used in over 50 schools across the state, and the PDF files of the games she created are helping children in their education.

Reshma Ben began her educational career in 2010 at Atal Nagar Primary School in Bhuj and has since worked hard to spark students' interest in science. Since 2013, she has been working as a science teacher at Kukma Primary School, where she has implemented remarkable educational experiments. She was also honoured with the Talented Teacher Award for the year 2022-2023.

Class 8 student Gusai Kripali spoke to IANS and shared, "Earlier, science seemed very difficult, but now we understand it very easily. Our teacher, Reshma Ben, explains it to us in simple language. When PM Modi talks about promoting science, we feel like we can also achieve great things."

Student Krisha added, "Our teacher teaches us science very well and explains even difficult topics in a simple way. Her teaching method is very effective, and it helps us a lot."

Meanwhile, Reshma Ben mentioned that even in government schools, quality education can be provided if teachers make the right efforts for the students. She believes that improvements in students' results are only possible when teachers put their efforts in the right direction.

Reshma Ben's belief is that, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's efforts to promote science, she began this innovation, and now the impact of her efforts is clearly visible in her students' results.