Odisha Culture Minister Urges To Wear Odia Traditional Clothes On April 3

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 2 (IANS) The Odisha Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Wednesday urged the people of Odisha to wear traditional Odia ethnic wear on April 3, as part of the 14-day long celebration of the heritage of Odisha 'Odia Pakhya 2025' which started from April 1.

The "Ama Poshak, Ama Parichaya" (Odia Ethnic Wear Day) programme will be organised by the state Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts department on the third day of the Odia Pakhya on Thursday.

Suraj said that following the call of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state is observing 'Odia Pakhya' from April 1 to April 14 for the first time.

The third day of the 14-day-long programme on Thursday will be observed as 'Paridhan Dibasa'.

“This day is dedicated to the promotion of our indigenous Odia traditional attire. I request everyone to join this grand festival tomorrow by wearing our traditional clothes that embody Odia identity. Our ethnic wear, our identity,” urges Suraj on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Majhi in a special message said:“Our traditional clothes are our pride and our identity. Odisha handlooms are famous all over the world. Our Sambalpuri, Sonpuri, Bomkai, Maniabandh, Kotpad handlooms and Sarees, along with Khordha Lungi and Gamuchha etc. have gained popularity in the state and outside the state.”

Majhi said that the handloom clothes of a particular region are closely associated with its history. Through the handloom, the creative skills of the weavers are being passed down from generation to generation.

He stated that one enriches the economy of his state by wearing the local handloom clothes of the place.

“On the occasion of the celebration of Odia Pakhya, let us make it a habit to wear handloom clothes. Not just for today, wear the handloom clothes every day and strengthen our weavers and rural economy and be a part of building a prosperous Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, in a letter to all the department heads of the state government and district collectors, has directed the authorities to encourage every government official, employee and common people to wear Odia handloom clothes on April 3.