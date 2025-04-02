IB Director Visits Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 2 (IANS) Tapan Kumar Deka, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was warmly welcomed at the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow by Prashant Kumar, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, along with other senior police officials.

The visit, marked by cordial discussions, focused on the state's ongoing efforts to enhance law enforcement capabilities. Deka was given a detailed presentation by the DGP and senior officials, where various initiatives and advancements within the Uttar Pradesh Police were highlighted.

Central to the discussions were the implementation and progress of SMART policing - a strategic framework focused on enhancing police efficiency through the use of technology, innovation, and public engagement.

UP Police shared on X, "Showcasing Progress, Sharing Vision: Director Intelligence Bureau Shri Tapan Kumar Deka was warmly welcomed at Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters, Lucknow by DGP Uttar Pradesh Shri Prashant Kumar and other senior officers.

During the presentation given before Shri Deka, the DGP and senior officials held detailed discussions on SMART policing, innovation, and technological advancements in UPPolice."

Meanwhile, the DGP briefed Deka on Uttar Pradesh's pioneering efforts in integrating technological solutions such as artificial intelligence, predictive policing, and data analytics to enhance crime prevention and investigation. These advancements aim to improve the overall policing experience for the public and ensure better law enforcement outcomes.

Furthermore, innovation in training, surveillance systems, and communication platforms was also discussed, demonstrating the state's commitment to modernising its police force.

Deka reportedly commended the proactive steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police in adopting new technologies to improve operational efficiency and strengthen public trust. He appreciated the state's vision of transforming policing methods to meet contemporary challenges, sources said.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between intelligence agencies and state police forces in addressing national security concerns. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to continuing the exchange of knowledge and resources to further enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies across the country, sources added.