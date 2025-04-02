Work On Demonte Colony 3 Has Begun, Says Director Ajay Gnanmuthu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for having directed the franchise 'Demonte Colony', featuring actor Arulnithi in the lead, has now announced that work on the third instalment of the franchise has begun.

Taking to his X timeline to post a picture of his team in Sliema in Malta, Ajay Gnanamuthu wrote,“Demonte Colony 3 work in progress.” He also tagged his team members who were with him in the photograph.

The news has got fans of the popular franchise excited. There is excitement about the third instalment of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's much-awaited horror-thriller Demonte Colony 2, featuring actors Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead.

The significance of the franchise Demonte Colony is that there is a real place by the same name in Chennai and interestingly, is known for being haunted.

The franchise, which set a new benchmark in the horror genre in Tamil cinema, was started in 2015, when the first part of Demonte Colony was made. The gripping thriller was an instant hit. Eight years after the first part was made, the makers released the second instalment, which too went on to emerge a superhit.

The second instalment featured, apart from the lead actors, Arun Pandian, Muthu Kumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan and Archana Ravichandran in pivotal roles. Harish Kannan was the cinematographer for the second part of the film, which had music by Sam C S. Art direction was by Ravi Pandi and editing by D Kumaresh.

The second instalment of the franchise, which released last year, had an impressive 85-day run in theatres, much to the delight of its makers. The second instalment's end made it evident that the makers were certain about making a third instalment of the franchise.