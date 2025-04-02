Qatar To Witness Rising Temperatures, Thunderstorms, Dust Storms In April: QMD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced on Wednesday that April 3, 2025, will mark the start of the El Muqaddam star period, also known as "Al-Hameem Al-Thani" (the second Hameem), which will last for 13 days.

According to the QMD, this period is typically characterized by a rise in temperatures and the dominance of northwesterly winds.

Sudden weather fluctuations are also common, including the formation of cumulus clouds, which may lead to thunderstorms and dust storms, the department noted.