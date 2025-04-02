Sharjah Maritime Academy Introduces Micro-Credentials Through Educhain's Blockchain Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has taken another significant step in its digital transformation journey by introducing micro-credentials using Educhain's blockchain-powered platform. This initiative allows students to earn verifiable digital certifications for specialized skills and achievements, enhancing their employability and academic records.

The move aligns with SMA's vision of a tech-driven, skills-focused education system, ensuring that students can showcase their competencies in a secure, tamper-proof digital format. These credentials can be easily shared on professional platforms such as LinkedIn, enabling students to highlight their achievements to a global audience.

As the demand for skill-based education grows, micro-credentials are emerging as a game-changing solution for students and professionals looking to upskill. Unlike traditional degrees, micro-credentials focus on specific competencies, certifications, and short-term learning achievements, making them highly relevant in today's rapidly evolving job market.



Instantly verifiable , reducing the need for manual authentication

Tamper-proof and secure , protecting against document fraud Easily shareable , allowing students to showcase their credentials to employers and institutions worldwide, including on LinkedIn and other social media platforms

By issuing these credentials through Educhain's blockchain platform, SMA ensures that each certificate is:

Educhain , already trusted by top universities in the region, provides a scalable, white-labeled solution for institutions looking to modernize their credentialing infrastructure. Its Hyperledger Fabric-based technology enables the secure, digital issuance of degrees, transcripts, student ID cards, and now, micro-credentials.

“Sharjah Maritime Academy's adoption of micro-credentials reflects a forward-thinking approach to education,” said Gary Liang, Director at Educhain.“By leveraging blockchain, SMA is providing students with industry-recognized certifications that are instantly verifiable, eliminating inefficiencies in the credentialing process.”

Since its establishment, SMA has embraced digital transformation from the outset, integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance academic experiences. The academy, nestled among the scenic mountains of Sharjah, is rapidly emerging as a leader in maritime education, committed to delivering globally competitive training programs.

SMA's Chancellor, Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, has been instrumental in driving these advancements, reinforcing the academy's commitment to adopting future-ready technologies.

“Education is evolving, and institutions must adapt to ensure students remain competitive in the global workforce. Micro-credentials allow us to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements,” said Mohammed Affan, IT Director at SMA.

With this launch, Sharjah Maritime Academy joins a growing number of institutions worldwide leveraging digital credentialing to offer students more flexibility, credibility, and career-oriented learning pathways.

As blockchain-powered credentials gain traction, SMA's collaboration with Educhain sets a new benchmark for secure, scalable, and skills-driven education in the region.