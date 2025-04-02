403
Sharjah Maritime Academy Introduces Micro-Credentials Through Educhain's Blockchain Platform
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has taken another significant step in its digital transformation journey by introducing micro-credentials using Educhain's blockchain-powered platform. This initiative allows students to earn verifiable digital certifications for specialized skills and achievements, enhancing their employability and academic records.
The move aligns with SMA's vision of a tech-driven, skills-focused education system, ensuring that students can showcase their competencies in a secure, tamper-proof digital format. These credentials can be easily shared on professional platforms such as LinkedIn, enabling students to highlight their achievements to a global audience. Micro-Credentials: The Future of Skills-Based Learning As the demand for skill-based education grows, micro-credentials are emerging as a game-changing solution for students and professionals looking to upskill. Unlike traditional degrees, micro-credentials focus on specific competencies, certifications, and short-term learning achievements, making them highly relevant in today's rapidly evolving job market. By issuing these credentials through Educhain's blockchain platform, SMA ensures that each certificate is:
Instantly verifiable , reducing the need for manual authentication
Tamper-proof and secure , protecting against document fraud
Easily shareable , allowing students to showcase their credentials to employers and institutions worldwide, including on LinkedIn and other social media platforms
