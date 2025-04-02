Tripura CM Stresses Promoting NE States' Potential To Attract Investment

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 2 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the development of the communication process and system has generated a lot of investment potential, and therefore, more emphasis should be placed on promotion to attract investors in all the northeastern states.

The Chief Minister said that investors need to be attracted to establish rubber, agar, pineapple, and bamboo-based industries in Tripura.

Saha was speaking at the preparatory meeting here of the high-level task force of the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) to promote investment in the northeast region.

Noting that each department has to work by adopting a plan, he said that the state government has laid emphasis on ease of doing business, including land reforms, to provide facilities to investors.

There is bright potential for investment in the tourism sector in the state, the Chief Minister said, adding that emphasis should be placed on promotion and expansion for investment in the tourism sector.

In addition, all the opportunities available for investment in the state should be brought to the attention of investors.

Recently, the Tripura government has signed MoUs with several industrialists and investors. Although the MoU has been signed with the industrialists and business houses, importance should be attached to their implementation, he said.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Secretary of the Good Governance Department Kiran Gitte, and secretaries of various departments were present.

It is to be noted that the decision to form this high-level task force was taken in the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Agartala on December 21 last year. Tripura Chief Minister is the convener of this task force.

The task force will prepare a roadmap to promote investment in the northeastern region and submit it to the concerned ministry.

The roadmap includes investment among the northeastern states, infrastructure assessment, establishing the northeastern region as a preferred investment destination for sectors like agriculture, tourism, logistics, IT, and renewable energy, along with an emphasis on the Private-Public-Partnership model.

Accordingly, the DoNER Ministry has constituted a task force with Saha as its convener, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Ministers Conrad K. Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) as members.