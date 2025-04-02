K’Taka BJP Launches Overnight Protest Against Price Hikes, Muslim Quota

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP launched an overnight protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday against the series of price hikes and the Congress government's decision to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government tenders.

The BJP leaders garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar and began the agitation.

The protest witnessed the participation of several senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Dy CM Ashwath Narayan, senior leaders C.T. Ravi and B. Sriramulu, BJP Legislative Council Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, former ministers, MLAs, MLCs, defeated candidates, district BJP presidents, and key office bearers.

The BJP leaders displayed milk cans with slogans against the Congress-led government. The party also released the charge sheet against the ruling party in the form of a five-page booklet. The leaders displayed posters against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The posters condemning the government over the Muslim quota in government tenders were also displayed by MLAs and leaders.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, stating that it is a regime that guarantees price hikes.

"They advertise themselves as a government that delivers on its promises, but this is not a humane government,” he said.

Vijayendra urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step out of his air-conditioned office. "You are not just the Chief Minister of Bengaluru. Travel across the state with your ministers to districts like Raichur, Koppal, and Belagavi," he demanded.

He further pointed out that the prices of seeds have increased and questioned whether people were happy under the Congress government.

"Women receive Rs 2,000 and free electricity under various schemes, but these promises have not been properly implemented. This government is only burdening the people with price hikes," he alleged.

Vijayendra criticised the government for increasing prices on essential goods. "Poor people, farmers, and the common man are struggling to survive. Petrol, diesel, milk, and even government hospital fees have gone up. Just yesterday, diesel prices were hiked by Rs 2, which will further increase the prices of essential commodities," he said.

Vijayendra announced that the BJP will launch a "Janaakrosha Yatra" (Public Anger March) from April 7, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

He alleged that the Congress government had illegally allocated 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts while misusing funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the SCP and TSP schemes.

State BJP Co-In-Charge Sudhakar Reddy also criticised the Congress government, calling it a corrupt administration. "This is a government that guarantees corruption," he alleged.

He asserted that the BJP government would return to power in Karnataka soon.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar falsely accused the BJP of taking a 40 per cent commission. They should resign for their baseless allegations," he demanded.

Reddy praised the BJP-led central government for honouring B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka mocked Siddaramaiah, calling him "Nidderamaiah" (one who loves to sleep). "People call him 'Manehaala Siddaramaiah' (one who wishes ill). For the people of Karnataka, this Congress government is already dead," he declared.

BJP leaders Vijayendra, Ashoka, and MLC C.T. Ravi also tried their hand at playing musical instruments at the venue.