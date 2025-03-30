Possible Symptoms Of Foot And Mouth Disease In One Animal In Firstfarms’ Herd In Slovakia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 30 March 2025, FirstFarms has seen possible symptoms of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in one animal in a livestock of 3,487 animals on FirstFarms' farm in Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia.

The local authorities have been contacted, and the state veterinarian has carried out tests on the cow, the results of which are not yet available.

FirstFarms has for now no further comments. FirstFarms will provide further information when the results are available.

Foot and mouth disease is one of the most serious infectious diseases of livestock. All cloven-hooved animals, including cattle, pigs, wild ruminants, sheep and goats, are susceptible to the disease, which cannot be cured. Foot and mouth disease cannot be transmitted to humans, but humans can transmit the infection to animals, both through direct and indirect contact with animals.

