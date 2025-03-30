Baku Celebrates Bach's 340Th Anniversary With Spectacular Concert

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Spectacular concert dedicated to the 340th anniversary of the great German composer, organist, conductor, and music educator Johann Sebastian Bach has taken place at Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

Bach is the author of over 1000 musical works in all significant genres of his time (except opera). His creative legacy is interpreted as a culmination of Baroque musical art. A devout Protestant, Bach composed a great deal of sacred music.

His "St. Matthew Passion," "Mass in B minor," cantatas, and instrumental arrangements of Protestant chorales are recognized masterpieces of world musical classics. Bach is known as a great master of polyphony, and in his work, Baroque polyphony reached its zenith.

The musical program featured performer Leonard Shik from Germany, who is renowned for his performances in Switzerland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Venice, Portugal, Belgium, Slovenia, Finland, and other countries.

The program included works by J.S. Bach, F. Tunder, M. Weckmann, and improvisations by Leonard Shik.

Photo Credits: Kamran Baghirov

