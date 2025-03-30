Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Mourns Martyr Of Duty First Warrant Officer Salem Al-Ajmi


2025-03-30 03:07:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait mourned on Sunday martyr of duty (First Warrant Officer) Salem Al-Ajmi, who passed away yesterday in duty dealing with a fire incident.
According to a press release issued by the Fire Force, the mourners were led by the Chief of the Fire Force, Major General Talal Al-Roumi, a number of senior Fire Force leaders, and a large crowd of citizens and residents.
Major General Al-Roumi conveyed the condolences of Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to the family of the martyr, stressing that he had performed his duties and responsibilities with complete sincerity. (end)
