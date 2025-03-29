Cukashmir Launches Community Radio Station

The community radio station - Radio CUKashmir 90.8 FM - was launched by the university's Chancellor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain - a former Corps Commander of the Srinagar-based Army's strategic Chinar Corps - at the varsity's Tulmulla campus.

Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain described the community radio as a transformative medium that not only supplements and promotes education among the masses but also plays a pivotal and critical role in combating the social evils, challenges and malpractices like drug abuse, corruption, rampant suicides and raises awareness about the natural disasters.

“Community radio is a medium which reaches to the unreached,” he said. Hailing the University for launching the community radio, he said the forum should be used to promote the sustainable development goals as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to achieve the dream of the Viksit Bharat.

Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain said the community radio can be extremely helpful in disseminating information about disaster management.

“Kashmir being a seismic zone and flood-prone as gauged from the devastating 2005 earthquake and 2014 floods, the community radio should prepare awareness programmes about disaster management and inform people about the ways and means to protect their lives and property during adverse situations,” he added.

In his broadcast, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said, the launch marks the beginning of a new era in community-driven broadcasting at the CUKashmir.

“As the radio waves of CUKashmir begin to resonate across the region, they carry with them the promise of empowerment, education, awareness, and meaningful engagement for all,” Nath said.

“The awareness programmes broadcast through the channel should further improve the quality of life of the people across the district,” he added.

Dean of Academic Affairs and Dean School of Media Studies, Shahid Rasool, who conducted the first on-air programme, said the channel will provide a suitable platform for the people, especially youth, of the district to showcase and exhibit their hidden talent.

He said the channel will not only air programmes based on education but will also discuss and deliberate the contemporary and burning social issues.

Rasool said the community radio is a powerful tool for education, empowerment, and community development and CUKashmir will encourage participation for the same.

