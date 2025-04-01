European Parliament Votes To Provide "Vital Financial Assistance To Jordan, Egypt

403
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra)-- According to Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, the house agreed Tuesday to give Jordan and Egypt "vital financial assistance" as part of Europe's efforts to advance peace and stability in the Middle East.
She said on "X" platform, "The assistance is not just an act of solidarity, but an investment in reforms with our strategic partners," without providing an exact figure.
