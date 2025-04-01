Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
European Parliament Votes To Provide "Vital Financial Assistance To Jordan, Egypt

European Parliament Votes To Provide "Vital Financial Assistance To Jordan, Egypt


2025-04-01 02:02:24
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra)-- According to Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, the house agreed Tuesday to give Jordan and Egypt "vital financial assistance" as part of Europe's efforts to advance peace and stability in the Middle East.
She said on "X" platform, "The assistance is not just an act of solidarity, but an investment in reforms with our strategic partners," without providing an exact figure.

MENAFN01042025000117011021ID1109379334

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search