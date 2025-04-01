403
Dust Storms Affects Eastern, Southern Regions
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra)-- The operations officer for the External Patrols Department reported that dust storms with moderate-speed winds were affecting the eastern and southern areas.
He urged motorists to drive carefully, particularly in the event of increasing wind speed and dust density, and stated that horizontal visibility is still clear.
In order to protect themselves and other road users, he advised individuals to dial the emergency number (911) without hesitation when necessary.
