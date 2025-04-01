Sindbad Submarines Investigates Hurghada Accident That Killed 6

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Sindbad Submarines has launched an investigation into an accident involving one of its submarines in Hurghada on the morning of 27 March 2025, in which six people died. The company expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and confirmed it is cooperating with authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

“We sadly join the deceased families in mourning them with profound grief,” the company said in a statement released on Sunday, confirming the six fatalities among the 45 passengers on board.

According to Sindbad Submarines, senior company officials and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene immediately after the accident to oversee rescue operations. The company stated that it ensured the injured were transported to hospitals as quickly as possible, providing them with medical care and meeting their immediate needs. Thirty-nine people were rescued.

Sindbad Submarines also expressed its appreciation to the Red Sea Governorate's Operations for their prompt response. The company noted the swift dispatch of rescue teams and the efficient transfer of the injured to hospitals, which resulted in the rescue of 39 individuals.

The company stated that it is collaborating with all relevant authorities to accurately determine the circumstances of the incident and identify its causes.

Sindbad Submarines, which has been operating since 1992, said it complies with certification and classification standards set by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). The ABS is an organisation dedicated to establishing global standards for the classification and safety certification of ships and marine structures, and Sindbad Submarines stated that its compliance with these standards is regularly reviewed.

Sindbad Submarines has committed to transparency in handling the incident and said it will announce updates as soon as verified information becomes available. Over the past 48 hours, the company has been following up on the situation of the injured and the victims of the accident, as well as the status of all passengers' well-being and procedures related to the investigation.