Officials, Global Experts To Attend 11Th Doha Islamic Finance Conference
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference, set to take place in Doha on April 8 has attracted wide participation of Islamic finance experts, representatives from government entities, international organisations, financial and academic institutions specialising in economics, finance, and technology.
The event will showcase the latest developments and innovative insights, with a strong focus on future trends at the local, regional, and global levels.
It aims to advance Islamic finance by fostering global dialogue among experts, researchers, and decision-makers while exploring how advanced technologies can unlock new opportunities to enhance the sector's resilience and sustainability.
Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference will be held under the theme 'Integration of Blockchain and AI: The future of Islamic finance'.
Organised by Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultations, the conference is supported by the official sponsorship of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), the strategic partnership of Dukhan Bank, the diamond sponsorship of General Directorate of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the bronze sponsorship of Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).
The inaugural session will feature a keynote address by Prof. Dr. Koutoub Moustapha Sano, Secretary General, International Islamic Fiqh Academy, alongside esteemed speakers, including Sheikh Muhammed bin Hamad bin Jassim al- Thani, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Dukhan Bank, Strategic Partner; Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Muhammed bin Ghanem al-Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs; and Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Doha Islamic Finance Conference.
