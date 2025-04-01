403
Sidra Medicine Establishes Autism-Friendly Hospital Initiative
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has established an Autism-Friendly Hospital Initiative (AFHI) to create a more inclusive and supportive healthcare environment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The programme addresses the unique challenges faced by children with ASD during medical visits, including sensory overload, communication difficulties, and anxiety, all of which can hinder optimal care.
Dr Finza Latif, senior attending physician and fellowship programme director at Sidra Medicine said: "We introduced this initiative to address the challenges children with ASD face in healthcare. Between 2023 and 2024, we saw a 14% increase in admissions, highlighting the growing need for tailored support. Sensory overload, communication barriers, and anxiety can make medical visits overwhelming. By creating an autism-friendly environment and offering specialised support, we aim to reduce these barriers and ensure every child receives the care they need”.
Parents can provide key information on their child's sensory and communication needs, which becomes part of the child's medical record, ensuring healthcare providers are fully prepared. The programme offers sensory toolkits and communication aids such as picture boards and apps to help children with language deficits communicate more effectively.
Sidra Medicine has introduced online and face-to-face training for staff, including clinicians, nurses, and support staff, to ensure that they are equipped to provide autism-friendly care. An Autism programme specialist coordinates care and staff education, ensuring every child receives the support they need.
Prof Muhammad Waqar Azeem, chair of Department of Psychiatry at Sidra Medicine said:“From designated blood draw days with trained phlebotomists to sensory toolkits and fast-track pharmacy services, every step is designed to reduce stress and improve their experience. We have even introduced dedicated parking to make hospital visits easier for families. Our goal is to create a truly supportive and inclusive environment for every child and their family coming to Sidra Medicine for care”.
The AFHI team at Sidra Medicine is led by Prof Azeem, Dr Latif, Dr Alia Satti and Enas Hasab El Naby (Programme Specialist). The initiative is based on the successful model developed by Boston Medical Center and adapted to Sidra Medicine's needs through parent focus groups and staff feedback.
