Parents Urged To Ensure Children's Safety Amid Rising Outdoor Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: As the country celebrates the Eid Al Fitr holidays, parents are being urged to closely monitor their children particularly at beaches, swimming pools, and other public spaces to prevent accidents and ensure safety.

With the improving weather encouraging families to spend more time in water activities, Dr. Mohammed Alamri, Chairman of the Paediatric Departments at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Director of the Paediatric Emergency Center (PEC), speaking to The Peninsula yesterday stressed the need for constant supervision of children.

“With more families heading to beaches, pools and engaging in water activities, it is crucial that parents closely watch children,” Dr. Alamri said highlighting the importance of adult supervision, regardless of the child's swimming ability.

He also advised parents to ensure that children are equipped with proper swimming gear, including life jackets, and to familiarise themselves with the nearest lifeguard stations or safety services at public pools and beaches.

Dr. Alamri also pointed out the importance of preventing other common hazards during this festive time.“Parents should be cautious about food and snacks such as nuts or small candies, which pose a choking risk. It's essential to monitor children while they are playing, not only near water but in all public spaces, to avoid any trauma or accidents,” he said.

PECs across the country are open 24x7 for medical emergencies involving children under the age of 14 years.

According to Dr. Alamri PRCs recorded fewer cases on the first day of Eid Al Fitr compared to the previous week. He said that the number of cases received on the first day of Eid was 30% lower compared to the previous week.

The main PEC in Al Sadd received 698 cases, followed by PEC in Al Rayyan with 370 cases, PEC at the Airport with 122 cases, PEC in Al Wakra with 230 cases, PEC at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital with 64 cases, and PEC in Al Khor with 61 cases.

“All of the cases were mild and moderate. There were no critical cases. A majority of them had upper respiratory tract infections, acute gastroenteritis, and mild fever. Only nine were transferred from the PEC Al Saad to Medical Care and Research Center for further investigation and treatment,” he said.

“The number is lower than in recent days. We suspect that on the first day of Eid, many people are busy visiting relatives and treating children, particularly those with mild conditions, at home,” Dr. Alamri added.

According to data released by HMC 72,742 children were treated across PECs in February 2025.