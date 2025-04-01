403
Mwani Qatar Receives 247 Vessels In March, Marking 9% Increase Over February
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mwani Qatar announced the arrival of 247 vessels during the month of March, reflecting a 9 percent increase compared to February.
In a post on its X account on Tuesday, Mwani Qatar highlighted a significant rise in RORO (vehicle) units, building materials, and livestock with increases of 36 percent, 118 percent, and 32 percent, respectively.
According to the post, Mwani Qatar received approximately 99,410 TEUs containers in February. The total amount of general and bulk cargo handled reached 70,392 tons. RORO (vehicle) reached 10,371 units. Additionally, 97,625 heads of livestock were received, and the total volume of building materials stood at 88,131 tons.
