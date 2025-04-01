Gold Hits All-Highs Over US Tariff Policy Concerns

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices have hit new record highs with safe-haven demand increasing amid inflation and slowdown concerns due to US tariff policy.



Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $3,143.05 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,148.88 earlier in the session.



US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $3,169.50, with gold prices recording their best quarterly performance since 1986 in the previous session.



As for other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.1 percent to $34.04 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1 percent to $991.41, and palladium rose 0.8 percent to $989.19.



US President Donald Trump pledged to announce a broad tariff plan Wednesday, imposing a series of new tariffs aimed at protecting American industries and reducing the trade deficit.



Gold prices surpassed $3,100 an ounce for the first time Monday amid a new wave of investment in safe-haven assets amid concerns about US tariffs and a potential economic slowdown.



