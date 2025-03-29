Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Strengthens Capacity Of Member States For Effective Implementation Of Regional Tax Reforms

In line with its mandate to support Member States in strengthening their capacity to implement regional tax policies and administration, the ECOWAS Commission , through the Directorate of Customs Union and Taxation, has organized a four-day workshop on“Enhancing Capacity for Effective Implementation of the ECOWAS Adopted Methodology on Tax Expenditure” to bolster effective implementation of tax administration reforms in West Africa.

Held from March 24–27, 2025, the workshop, organised in collaboration with the World Bank, brought together representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Tax Administrations of Anglophone Member States to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing for improved tax policy formulation and implementation in the region overarching objectives of the workshop were to equip Member States with the technical knowledge and tools needed for the effective implementation of the ECOWAS-adopted methodology on tax expenditure; enhance the capacity of tax officers in preparing and reporting tax expenditures in accordance with established guidelines; assess each country's fiscal, legal, and regulatory frameworks in administering tax incentives and tax expenditures through country presentations.

Declaring the Workshop open on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, the Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Sierra Leone, H.E. Ambassador Harouna MOUSSA noted that the workshop would strengthen the collaboration between ECOWAS and Member States and ensure that policies regarding the implementation of ECOWAS-adopted methodology on tax expenditure are aligned with international standards and regional economic goals.

“Tax expenditures, if not properly assessed and managed, can significantly impact government revenues and economic development. The four-day workshop on“Enhancing Capacity for Effective Implementation of the ECOWAS Adopted Methodology on Tax Expenditure'' has provided a valuable platform for participants to deepen their understanding of best practices in tax expenditure management and to engage in constructive discussions in tax incentive administration across the region.” Ambassador MOUSSA said.

In his welcome remarks on behalf of the Government of Sierra Leone, the Director of Tax Revenue and Tax Policy at Sierra Leone's Ministry of Finance, Mr. Idrissa KANU underscored the importance of harmonising tax reforms and policies within the ECOWAS sub-region and expressed the appreciation of the Government of Sierra Leone to the ECOWAS Commission for its commitment to tax reforms aimed at harmonizing estimation methods and strengthening tax expenditure governance in West Africa.

Mr. Kanu said,“We particularly appreciate that the ECOWAS is committed to tax reforms geared towards harmonising the estimation methods and better governance of tax expenditures. These are very vital for not only facilitating data-driven decision-making, transparency and accountability but also fostering in an intelligible way, the grant of tax exemptions and incentives all of which enhance domestic tax revenue mobilization significantly”

In his speech, the World Bank Senior Economist, Alastair THOMAS, underscored the commitment of ECOWAS and its Member States to adopting the Directive of 2023 on Tax Expenditure and reaffirmed the commitment of the World Bank to collaborate with ECOWAS and Member States in addressing the challenges associated with the implementation of the reforms on ECOWAS- Adopted Methodology on Tax Expenditure.

THOMAS said,“The World Bank is absolutely delighted to collaborate with ECOWAS in enhancing the capacity of its Member States towards the effective implementation of the ECOWAS-adopted methodology on tax expenditure. The World Bank also acknowledges ECOWAS' unwavering commitment to tax expenditure reforms in West African States. Tax expenditure reform is very crucial for broadening the tax base and increasing tax revenues in the most efficient and equitable manner.”

Through expert-led sessions, peer learning, and interactive discussions, the four-day workshop on“Enhancing Capacity for Effective Implementation of the ECOWAS Adopted Methodology on Tax Expenditure” has significantly enhanced effective collaboration and knowledge-sharing among ECOWAS Member States, and this will ultimately contribute to improved tax policy formulation, administration and implementation within the ECOWAS region.

