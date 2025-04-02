Cherif On Track To Retain Overall Big Tour Title At Longines Hathab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Cyrine Cherif is firmly on track to retain her overall Big Tour title, building a commanding lead as the eighth edition of the 14-round Longines Hathab Tour enters its final four rounds.

The Qatar-based French rider, who claimed last year's title with a six-point lead over Mohammed Khalifa Albaker, has continued to showcase her exceptional form this season. She earned 27 points in the previous round, bringing her total to 244 points and extending her lead in the standings to 38 points.

In second place is Hamad Nasser Al Qadi with 206 points, while Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani occupies third place with 187 points.

Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi (182 points) and Nasser Al Ghazali (177 points) round out the top five in the Big Tour standings.

Meanwhile, Rashid Towaim Al Marri leads the Medium Tour points table with 237 points, facing strong competition from Saeed Hamad Jumaa (215 points) and Hamad Towaim Al Marri (213 points) in the title race. Mohammed Abdulla Juma and Faris Saad Al Qahtani sit fourth and fifth with 204 and 201 points, respectively.

In the Small Tour, a tight battle for the overall title is underway between Fahad Jassim Al Thani (207 points) and Abdulla Hassan Al Emadi (205 points). Abdulla Rashid Al Amri (174 points), Abdulla Talib Al Saaq (149 points) and Yaqoub Nasser Al Mass (147 points) complete the top five.

The Amateur Class category is being led by Mohammed Faisal Al Marri, who has delivered impressive performances to accumulate 230 points.

He is followed by Mariam Abdulkarim Abed with 203 points, while Yousuf Abdulrahman Al Muftah sits third in the standings with 188 points. Zayed Hasnah (161 points) and Noora Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi (155 points) hold fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nasser Hamad Al Thani is leading the Future Riders Level 1 rankings with 241 points, while Hassan Ali Al Marhoon sits at the top of the Future Riders Level 2 points table with 236 points.

The 11th round is scheduled to take place from April 10 to 12, with the series set to conclude next month.