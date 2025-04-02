Zelensky Discusses Military Support, Drone Production With Lithuanian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the ongoing defense and security assistance for Ukraine, as well as plans for joint drone production.

The details of the meeting were shared on the President's official Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

“I met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. Our discussion mainly focused on continuing defense and security support for Ukraine, joint drone production, strengthening EU sanctions against Russia, and opening as many negotiation clusters as possible for Ukraine's EU accession this year,” the President said.

As noted during the meeting, Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the people of Lithuania for their support in bolstering air defenses, investing in Ukraine's production of long-range weaponry, and providing training for the Ukrainian military.

“The people of Lithuania have shown significant support for our state since the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. We appreciate it,” Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, April 1, for an official visit.

Photo credit: President's Office