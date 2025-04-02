QF Partnership With AUB Opens Doors For Women In STEM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Education City offers women in STEM more than academic learning – it fosters innovation, ambition, and personal growth.

And through a partnership between Qatar Foundation's Higher Education, Education Above All Foundation, and the American University of Beirut (AUB), Lebanese students who have overcome educational barriers can benefit from this unique ecosystem.

Ten American University of Beirut (AUB) scholarship recipients participated in the Study Abroad Programme, spending a semester at partner universities at Qatar Foundation's (QF's) Education City.

The Study Abroad Programme is part of the Qatar Scholarship Programme, under the Education Above All's (EAA) Al Fakhoora Programme, which expands access to quality higher education for marginalised and conflict-affected youth worldwide through strategic partnerships. In collaboration with the American University of Beirut, the programme empowers deserving Lebanese, Palestinian, and Syrian youth in Lebanon to pursue undergraduate degrees.

Mona Jamal is one of the recipients and completed her studies in fall 2024, at QF partner university Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q).“Getting the opportunity to study in Education City filled me with a sense of excitement and determination,” she says.

“I knew this would be a life-changing chance to study at a renowned institution for computer science and innovation. And today, I can confidently say that it was.”

Driven by her passion for technology and coding, Jamal pursued a STEM degree in Computer Science at CMU-Q, determined to challenge stereotypes. She explains that despite the underrepresentation of women in this field within some Lebanese communities, she wanted to prove that females are just as capable of succeeding in technology as men.

“At QF, I met brilliant women from around the world, each with their own struggles but determined to make an impact in technology, research, and engineering,” she said.

The rigorous coursework at CMU-Q pushed her to her limits, leading to moments of self-doubt. But she stayed focused on her goal – to prove that women can thrive in tech and challenge outdated mindsets, and says:“This journey taught me a vital lesson: your path is yours to create.”

According to Jamal, studying at Education City was a transformative experience that reshaped both her academic and personal journey.

“At CMU-Q, I engaged in hands-on learning, collaborated with brilliant minds, and tackled real-world challenges. QF expanded my horizons, exposing me to diverse perspectives and the global impact of technology.

“This experience not only strengthened my confidence and ambitions but also solidified my passion for cybersecurity, leading me to apply for a Master's in Cybersecurity at Hamad Bin Khalifa University [a member of QF], after I graduate from AUB this year.”

Reem El Hadka, who also studied at CMU-Q for a semester, says the transformative power of technology inspired her interest in computer science. For her, it's not just about efficiency - it's about reimagining how we live and connect.

“My experience in QF made me see technology as more than just efficiency – it's about ethics, security, and accessibility,” says El Hadka.“My research on blockchain highlighted its role in economic trust, while digital forensics showed its impact on cybersecurity and justice. This further reinforced my belief in the profound societal impact of computer science.”

Speaking about the impact of her studies at QF on her personal growth, El Hadka says,“Being in a global setting broadened my understanding of teamwork. I connected with students from different backgrounds, which gave me insight into how different people approach problem-solving.

“At QF, I met people from all over the world, each with unique experiences and perspectives. Learning about different cultures and experiencing Qatari traditions firsthand was eye-opening. From traditional meals to cultural festivals, these experiences enriched my knowledge far beyond the classroom, reinforcing the importance of cultural awareness and adaptability in a globalised world.

“Seeing women in true leadership roles in intense research or in higher academia was very empowering. I was struck by the significant number of achievements of my female peers. Their accomplishments pushed me to try even harder.”