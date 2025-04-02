War Update: 176 Battles On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian and Russian forces engaged in 176 combat clashes over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update as of 08:00 on Wednesday, April 2, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, yesterday, the enemy carried out 101 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, Russian forces launched approximately 5,500 shelling attacks, including 120 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and deployed 1,844 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor also conducted airstrikes in multiple settlements, including Myropilske, Naumivka, Prokhody, Uhroidy, Krasnopillia, Velykyi Prykil, Turia, Mykhailivske, and Petrushivka in the Sumy region, Zelene Pole in the Donetsk region, and Zaporizke, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On April 1, Ukraine's aircraft, missile forces, and artillery struck five areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

In the Kharkiv sector, seven engagements occurred near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, and Lypsti.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 enemy assaults near Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 17 attacks attempting to advance toward Torske, Nove, Myrne, Novomykhailivka, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops launched 15 attacks on Bilohorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhniokamianske, Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy assaults near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and toward Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, 14 Russian attacks were repelled near Leonidivka, Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, and toward Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted 64 enemy assaults near Kalynove, Tarasivka, Berezivka, Zelene, Kotlyne, Oleksandropil, Sribne, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, as well as toward Bohdanivka, Novoserhiivka, Romanivka, and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka sector, eight enemy attacks were repelled near Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attacked five times near Pryvilne and toward Novopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, five failed enemy assaults were recorded near Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks.

In the Kursk sector, 18 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy conducted 265 artillery strikes (including two from multiple rocket launchers) and 27 airstrikes, dropping 41 guided aerial bombs.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

