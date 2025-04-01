CV Sales: Tata Motors Decline 3 Pc, Ashok Leyland And Eicher See Growth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Indian commercial vehicle (CV) market displayed mixed trends in the month of March, with Tata Motors reporting a decline in sales while Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors registering growth.

Tata Motors saw a 3 per cent drop in total CV sales, with 41,122 units sold in March 2025, compared to 42,262 units in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland's sales rose by 6 per cent, and Eicher Motors witnessed a 7.6 per cent increase, driven by strong domestic and export performance.

Tata Motors' overall sales for Q4 FY25 also declined by 5 per cent to 252,642 units, compared to 265,090 units in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's total sales in FY25 remained lower than the previous year, as per its stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Breaking down the performance by category, Tata Motors' commercial vehicle segment saw mixed results.

Heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) sales remained stable with a slight 1 per cent increase, while small commercial vehicles (SCV) and pickups saw a sharp 17 per cent decline.

On the other hand, light and intermediate commercial vehicles (ILMCV) posted a 6 per cent growth in March 2025 compared to the previous year.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors' total sales stood at 90,500 units in March 2025, showing no major change from the 90,822 units sold in March 2024.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle (PV) sales also witnessed a decline, dropping by 6 per cent YoY in Q4 FY25 to 146,999 units from 155,000 units in the previous year.

In contrast, Ashok Leyland reported a 6 per cent growth in total CV sales, reaching 24,060 units in March 2025. However, its full-year sales for FY25 remained flat at 1,95,097 units.

Eicher Motors' commercial vehicle segment showed strong momentum, with a 7.6 per cent rise in March 2025 sales.

The company's domestic sales grew by 6.3 per cent, while exports surged by 44.3 per cent compared to the previous year.