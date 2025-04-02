Autism-Friendly Hospital Initiative Creates Inclusive Environment For Kids With ASD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has established a Autism-Friendly Hospital Initiative (AFHI), designed to create a more inclusive and supportive healthcare environment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The innovative programme addresses the unique challenges faced by children with ASD during medical visits, including sensory overload, communication difficulties, and anxiety, all of which can hinder optimal care.

Dr. Finza Latif, Senior Attending Physician and Fellowship Programme Director at Sidra Medicine said,“We introduced this initiative to address the challenges children with ASD face in healthcare. Between 2023 and 2024, we saw a 14 percent increase in admissions, highlighting the growing need for tailored support. Sensory overload, communication barriers, and anxiety can make medical visits overwhelming. By creating an autism-friendly environment and offering specialized support, we aim to reduce these barriers and ensure every child receives the care they need”.

The AFHI Programme includes several key components designed to support children with autism and their families. Parents provide vital information about their child's sensory and communication needs through an Autism Support Checklist, which becomes part of the child's medical record, ensuring healthcare providers are fully prepared. The programme also offers sensory toolkits and communication aids, such as picture boards and apps, to help children with language deficits communicate more effectively.

To ensure the care provided is autism-friendly, Sidra Medicine has introduced both online and face-to-face training for clinicians, nurses, and support staff. Additionally, the Autism Programme Specialist coordinates care and staff education, ensuring that every child receives the individualized support they need.

Prof Muhammad Waqar Azeem, Chair of Department of Psychiatry at Sidra Medicine, said,“We are very proud of the initiatives we have in place to make our services more accessible for children with ASD. From designated blood draw days with trained phlebotomists to sensory toolkits and fast-track pharmacy services, every step is designed to reduce stress and improve their experience. We have even introduced dedicated parking to make hospital visits easier for families. Our goal is to create a truly supportive and inclusive environment for every child and their family coming to Sidra Medicine for care”.

The AFHI team at Sidra Medicine is led by Prof Muhammad Waqar Azeem, Dr. Finza Latif, Dr. Alia Satti and Enas Hasab El Naby (Programme Specialist). The initiative is based on the successful model developed by Boston Medical Centre and adapted to Sidra Medicine's needs through parent focus groups and staff feedback.

Sidra Medicine is committed to supporting children with Autism ASD through specialized care. Our Developmental Paediatrics Clinic provides tailored assessments and interventions, guided by a multidisciplinary team. Additionally, our Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) offer expert care for mental health conditions related to ASD, such as anxiety and depression, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the child's overall well-being.