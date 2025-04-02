Qatar National Blood Donation Center Develops Several Community Outreach Initiatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar National Blood Donation Center has developed several community outreach initiatives designed to help integrate new residents into the culture of blood donation.

These initiatives include awareness campaigns targeting new residents, collaboration with embassies and cultural associations, workplace and university blood donation drives, said Chair of Clinical Services, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Hamad Medical Corporation, Dr. Einas A Aziz Al Kuwari, speaking to The Peninsula recently.

“Through educational sessions and multilingual materials, we aim to help newcomers understand the significance of blood donation and how they can contribute. By partnering with embassies and cultural groups, we actively reach out to expatriates, encouraging them to donate blood as part of their integration into Qatari society. Additionally, we organise blood donation drives at workplaces and universities, making it easier for new residents to donate as part of their daily routine,” said Dr. Al Kuwari.

People who are hesitant to donate are encouraged by addressing common misconceptions and fears about the process.



“The centre can share real-life stories of people whose lives have been saved through blood donations, highlighting the immediate impact of a simple donation. Offering information on the safety and ease of the process, as well as offering assurances from trained professionals, helps alleviate fears,” said Dr. Al Kuwari.

Encouraging first-time blood donors Dr. Al Kuwari said that donating blood is a simple yet powerful act that can save lives.

Blood has a shelf life of 42 days from the date of collection, making a steady supply of donations essential.

One unit of donated blood can help at least three patients when separated into different components.

She added,“It's safe, and the process is quick. By donating, you're giving someone the chance at life. Your one donation can help multiple patients in need, making you a hero without even knowing it.” First-time donors should also be reminded that they are making a meaningful contribution to their community and will be supported throughout the donation process by trained professionals.”

The Qatar National Blood Donation Center is the sole source for the provision of blood and blood components for all governmental and private hospitals in Qatar.

The availability of an adequate and safe blood supply is crucial for various medical procedures, including surgeries, trauma care, and the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and blood disorders.

Since its opening in 2024, the centre has made significant strides in creating a positive environment for blood donation in Qatar, and these efforts contribute to a growing, engaged donor base.