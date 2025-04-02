Tickets Go On Sale As Doha Gears Up To Host World Championships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar Table Tennis Federation has officially announced the launch of ticket sales for the upcoming World Table Tennis Championships Finals, which will be hosted in Doha from May 17 to 25, 2025.

This marks a historic return of the prestigious event to Qatar, which first hosted the World Championships in 2004, making it the first country in the Middle East to do so.

Now, more than two decades later, Doha is gearing up to once again be at the heart of the international table tennis world.

Fans eager to attend the championships can now purchase tickets online through the popular Q-Tickets platform.



The tournament promises to feature some of the brightest stars in the world of table tennis.

The website provides an easy and convenient way for enthusiasts to secure their seats for the thrilling matches, which will take place at two of Qatar's premier venues: Lusail Hall and Qatar University Hall. These state-of-the-art locations are set to host the world's top players as they compete for the coveted titles in men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles events.

The ITTF has expressed its anticipation, stating,“Tickets for the World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 are now available for purchase through the official ticketing platform, Q-Tickets. We look forward to welcoming you to Doha!”

Preparations for the championship are well underway, with the Qatar Table Tennis Federation making extensive efforts to ensure the event's success. The organizing committee is committed to delivering an exceptional edition of the World Championships, building on Qatar's reputation for hosting world-class sporting events. As the first Arab and Gulf country to host the championships twice, Qatar possesses the infrastructure, organisational expertise, and world-class facilities needed to stage a successful tournament.

Thani Al Zarraa, a member of the Qatar Federation's Board of Directors and Chairman of the National Teams Committee, confirmed that the federation is well-prepared to host the tournament in May.

“We have reached the semi-final stages and have completed approximately 90 percent of the tournament's preparatory tasks,” Al Zarraa stated.“We have selected five 5-star hotels for the delegations, and transportation arrangements have been made to ensure smooth travel for players and guests from the hotels to the competition venues.” Al Zarraa also mentioned that the tournament mascot would be revealed in the coming weeks, and the tournament draw would take place at the Mall of Qatar at the end of this month.

The tournament promises to feature some of the brightest stars in the world of table tennis, with top-ranked players from around the globe set to compete for the title. The list of participants will be revealed in early April, just before the draw takes place.

As part of its preparations, the Qatar Table Tennis Federation has hosted several combined international tournaments in recent months, providing invaluable experience for its staff and volunteers.

These events, including one held in January, have served as key rehearsals for the World Championships, ensuring that Qatar's organizational capabilities are fully tested and refined ahead of the main event.

The ITTF has expressed confidence in Qatar's ability to deliver a memorable and unique edition of the World Championships, different from any that have come before it.