K'taka Home Minister Stresses On Curbing Drug-Related Activities, Ensuring Women's Safety

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara emphasized the need to eliminate crime and drug-related activities in the state and give priority to women's safety.

Speaking at the Police Flag Day celebrations and the Chief Minister's Medal Award Ceremony held at the KSRP Parade Ground in Koramangala, Parameshwara stressed the need to raise awareness among youths about the dangers of drug abuse.

“The police department has already educated one million students and young individuals on the ill-effects of drugs. Karnataka Police have been doing exceptional work,” he stated.

“The state has successfully rehabilitated Naxalites, making Karnataka a Naxal-free state. In Mangaluru, the accused in the bank case were arrested within 24 hours. Similarly, in Davangere, the suspects involved in a robbery were apprehended, and gold jewellery worth crores of rupees was recovered,” he elaborated.

Cybercrime remains one of the biggest challenges in the country, with Karnataka recording nearly 20,000 cases annually.“Since Bengaluru is an IT hub with high Internet connectivity, cybercrimes are on the rise. We are taking steps to curb this menace and must intensify our efforts,” he stated.

“Peace must prevail in Bengaluru city. This will result in increased investments in the state, improved economic conditions, and more job opportunities,” he underlined.

He noted that the police force has maintained law and order while ensuring public safety.“Those who incite communal tensions are being controlled. Karnataka's police department must strive to become the most efficient and honest force in the country,” he added.

Parameshwara highlighted the modernisation, strengthening, and welfare of the police department as key priorities.“The Chief Minister has introduced several schemes in this regard. Our department must work tirelessly to overcome challenges,” he said.

The Minister praised the launch of the 'Astram' application by the Bengaluru Traffic Management Centre, which has received national recognition.

He also mentioned that housing for police officers and personnel is being constructed under the Chief Minister's initiative, with 60 per cent of the work already completed.“In the recent budget, the police housing scheme has been extended for the next five years,” he announced.

He encouraged police officers and personnel to continue working with honesty and dedication, ensuring they become eligible for the Chief Minister's Medal in the future.

“Today, we remember and honour the officers and personnel who have selflessly served, worked day and night, and even sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. April 2 is a significant day for the police department. Since the Karnataka Police Act was introduced in 1955, the Flag Day celebration has been observed on this date. I extend my special greetings to all officers and personnel on this occasion,” he concluded.

Speaking to the media after the event, Parameshwara stated,“For the past two years, the CM's medals for state police officers who rendered distinguished service were not awarded due to various reasons, including elections. This time, CM Siddaramaiah himself distributed the medals.”

“We have awarded the CM's medals to police officers for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024. This programme brings honour to the department. From next year onward, except in the case of elections, we will ensure that the CM's medals are distributed on time to deserving police personnel in recognition of their selfless service. This initiative aims to encourage them,” Parameshwara said.

Regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill being discussed in Parliament, Parameshwara stated that AICC leaders have already commented on the matter.“The proposed Waqf Bill requires several amendments, and it is not a bill that is agreeable to all. There is opposition to it across the country, and even members of the Muslim community have not accepted it. In this context, our party members will oppose the bill,” he asserted.

When asked about CM Siddaramaiah's visit to Delhi, he responded,“Are you suggesting that if CM Siddaramaiah visits New Delhi, there will be a change of leadership in the state? Nothing of that sort is happening.”