Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Tufts PhD Student
(MENAFN) A federal judge in Massachusetts halted the deportation of a Turkish Tufts University doctoral student on Friday, pausing a ruling regarding her habeas corpus petition.
US District Judge Denise Casper ruled that the dismissal of Rumeysa Ozturk should be paused to maintain the status quo while the court assesses whether it has jurisdiction to hear the case.
Her decision was based on established federal precedents.
Ozturk’s attorney filed an amended petition on Thursday contesting her deportation, prompting the court to examine whether there is a legal issue regarding the court’s authority to handle the case.
As a result, Ozturk’s deportation has been delayed until a proposed deadline of 5 p.m. local time (2200 GMT) on April 1, for the court to resolve the jurisdictional dispute.
Ozturk, 30, a Turkish PhD student and Fulbright scholar, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday evening near her Somerville, Massachusetts house while on her way to an iftar dinner.
Her family and lawyer claimed the arrest happened after a campaign by Canary Mission, a pro-Israel website that blacklists pro-Palestinian students and activists, triggered by an article she wrote in 2024 criticizing Israel.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Ozturk's visa cancellation on Thursday and supported her arrest.
