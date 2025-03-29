NUS Expands Start-Up Hub In Tokyo To Propel Deep Tech Innovation



BLOCK71 Tokyo, its second office in Japan, opens at TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, the country's latest global innovation hub. NUS collaborates with Japanese partners, who will invest about ¥1 billion to spur global venture creation.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 March 2025 – NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore (NUS), is expanding its presence in Japan with the launch of its second BLOCK71 office in Tokyo today. This follows the successful opening of its first location in Nagoya in November 2024. In collaboration with key partners, Central Japan Innovation Capital (CJIC), Kyoto University, and TIS Inc., NUS Enterprise aims to support start-ups, researchers, and students while connecting them with investors. These partnerships align with Japan's efforts to accelerate the growth of its start-up ecosystem[1].

Located at TAKANAWA GATEWAY Link Scholars' Hub, BLOCK71 Tokyo will support the growth of Southeast Asian technology-driven start-ups in Japan, contributing to the urban development's focus on environmental sustainability, mobility and robotics, and smart health. It will also provide Japanese start-ups with the resources needed to expand into Southeast Asia and beyond.

“Japan's strong foundation in technology and research makes it an ideal environment for start-up growth. It ranks among the world's top three countries for patent applications and invests over three percent of its GDP in R&D, one of the highest globally. This creates immense potential for innovation. With BLOCK71 Tokyo located in the country's latest innovation hub, we have a strategic platform to connect start-ups and drive cross-border collaboration. To amplify our impact, we are partnering one of Japan's top universities, a major corporation, and a leading venture capital firm, all sharing our vision to foster deep tech innovation and build a robust global ecosystem,” said Professor Tan Eng Chye, NUS President, at the opening of BLOCK71 Tokyo.

Professor Tan was joined by Dr Tan Sian Wee, NUS Senior Vice President, Innovation and Enterprise; Associate Professor Benjamin Tee, Vice President (Ecosystem Building), NUS Enterprise; Mr Hiroyuki Takeshima, Executive Officer, East Japan Railway Company (JR East); and Mr Kikukawa Jingo, Director-General, Innovation and Environment Policy Bureau, Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry[JO1] at the opening of BLOCK71 Tokyo.

Building innovation ecosystems through strategic partnerships

Building on the success of its globally recognised BLOCK71 model, BLOCK71 Tokyo will promote knowledge exchange, cross-border innovation, and new opportunities for start-ups entering the Japanese market. To deepen its impact, NUS has inked three new partnerships.

NUS-Central Japan Innovation Capital collaboration

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by Assoc Prof Tee and Professor Kazuya Takeda, CJIC CEO, CJIC will invest up to five percent of its assets under management in NUS-affiliated deep tech start-ups. The fund aims to raise approximately ¥5 billion by the end of its fundraising, expected in November 2025. A subsidiary of the Tokai National Higher Education and Research System, CJIC supports university start-ups focused on deep tech innovation. NUS and CJIC will also explore broader collaboration opportunities to help start-ups from both ecosystems expand into the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets.

NUS-Kyoto University collaboration

Beyond funding, NUS is enhancing entrepreneurial support for deep tech start-ups through its partnership with Kyoto University, formalised by an MOU signed by Prof Tan and Dr Nagahiro Minato, Kyoto University President. As a first step, Kyoto University will send start-ups to join the NUS Graduate Research Innovation Programme (NUS GRIP). They will also become the first overseas university partner in a localised version of the programme. This will empower Kyoto University's graduate students, researchers, and alumni to transform research into impactful deep tech ventures, addressing some of the social challenges in Asia and seizing new opportunities.

Both universities will also offer exchange programmes to foster cross-border entrepreneurial experiences. Kyoto University students will have the opportunity to intern at NUS GRIP start-ups, while NUS GRIP start-ups can gain hands-on experience from Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd (Kyoto-iCAP), the university's venture capital arm. This partnership enhances the flow of entrepreneurial talent and deepen innovation ties between the two countries, further boosting their deep tech ecosystems.

NUS-TIS Inc. collaboration

NUS is expanding its global entrepreneurship efforts through a partnership with TIS Inc., one of Japan's leading IT companies, to build a globally connected start-up ecosystem. This collaboration, formalised through a Collaboration Agreement signed by Prof Tan and Mr Yasushi Okamoto, TIS Inc. Group President, launches the Deep Tech Seed to A Growth Expansion Programme (Deep-SAGE), a tailored start-up acceleration initiative to help seed-stage start-ups worldwide scale towards pre-Series A and Series A funding.

TIS Inc. will commit a total of ¥840 million to support Deep-SAGE over the next three years. This will include three cohorts, each comprising up to 10 start-ups. As part of this commitment, TIS Inc. plans to invest a minimum of ¥55 million each in at least two start-ups per cohort.

BLOCK71 will design and deliver the programme, providing structured support through virtual mentorship sessions and workshops. Start-ups will also have incubation opportunities at BLOCK71 offices across 11 cities, including Singapore, Silicon Valley, Saigon and Suzhou, drawing on a global network that supports international market entry and commercial opportunities.

Through these strategic collaborations, NUS reinforces its position as a leading start-up university in the global innovation landscape, nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets and empowering the next generation of technology entrepreneurs.

Deepening market immersion and cultural exchange in Tokyo

Following the success of its second Japan Immersion Programme in Nagoya held in 2024, where start-ups gained insights into Japan's manufacturing powerhouse, BLOCK71 Japan will launch the third edition in Tokyo in May 2025. The 2024 programme provided start-ups with a deeper understanding of Japan's culturally distinct landscape, helping them build connections with local partners, secure new customers, and develop new proof-of-concept projects.

The 2025 edition will focus on the three key themes of TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY: environmental sustainability, mobility and robotics, and smart health. It will welcome five Southeast Asian start-ups, who will have the opportunity to showcase their solutions at the upcoming GATEWAY Tech TAKANAWA event - a platform for large corporations and start-ups to exchange innovative ideas and solutions. This immersive experience will further strengthen ties between Southeast Asia and Japan, equipping start-ups with the knowledge and networks they need to enter new markets and drive innovation.

“As a sub-subsidiary of the Tokai National Higher Education and Research System, CJIC has strong commitment to support university start-ups focused on deep tech innovation and enhance the central Japan economy. NUS and CJIC will also explore broader collaboration opportunities to help start-ups from both ecosystems expand into the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets.”

“NUS and Kyoto University have been collaborating in the field of basic research for some time, but with the signing of this MOU, we will build a new relationship in the field of industry-academia collaboration.”

“Our collaboration with NUS under the Deep-SAGE programme demonstrates TIS Inc.'s unwavering belief in the power of innovation. With this investment, we are poised to accelerate the growth of deep tech start-ups worldwide. This initiative not only reinforces our commitment to global entrepreneurship but also sets the stage for a new era of technology-driven growth.”

“RoPlus participated in the Japan Immersion Programme organised by BLOCK71 Japan in 2024, which proved to be a fruitful experience. We had the opportunity to engage in individual meetings with stakeholders, including end-users and potential investors. Additionally, we showcased our products at Messe Nagoya, where we connected with various industry partners and increased market awareness. Through this programme, we successfully secured a distributor for the Japanese market and engaged two potential end-users. I would like to thank BLOCK71 Japan for fostering a supportive ecosystem and providing a strategic platform for NUS spin-offs to enter the Japanese market.”

“The Japan Immersion Programme from NUS helped me make valuable connections with Japanese companies. We were able to secure a pilot project with one of the companies we met during this programme. It has helped us shape our strategy for entering the Japanese market.”