Agnico Eagle, Intact, Orla At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $154.92 Tuesday. Agnico Eagle announced today that it has acquired 2,602,500 common shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $4.50 per Common Share for total consideration of $11,711,250.
Intact Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $296.17 Tuesday. Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions today announced that Lynn O'Leary has officially transitioned into her role as President, U.S., Global Specialty Lines. O'Leary, who previously served as CEO of Europe RSA Luxembourg , for Intact.
Orla Mining Ltd (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.31 Tuesday. Orla announced the start of the 2025 exploration drilling program at the Company's recently acquired Musselwhite Mine in Northwestern Ontario .
ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.08 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.50 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.82 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Unlimited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $13.97 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $64.68 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.20 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.91 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $48.89 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2,128.00 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $225.80 Tuesday. No news stories today.
FTI Foodtech International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Fortis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.24 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Green Impact Partners Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.49 Tuesday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.02 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.80 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $203.66 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Loncor Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.30 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Metro Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $99.94 Tuesday. No news stories today.
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.72 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.44 Tuesday No news stories today.
Power Corporation of Canada Subordinate Voting Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $51.68 Tuesday No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited Ordinary Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.98 Tuesday No news stories today.
Robex Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.20 Tuesday No news stories today.
Rubicon Organics Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Tuesday No news stories today.
Titan Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Tuesday No news stories today.
Torex Gold Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $39.85 Tuesday No news stories today.
Vista Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.18 Tuesday No news stories today.
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.22 Tuesday No news stories today.
Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $281.95 Tuesday No news stories today.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.90 Tuesday No news stories today.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $247.08 Tuesday No news stories today.
