Zelensky Awards 449 Defenders, 179 Of Them Posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded state honors to 449 defenders of Ukraine, 179 of whom were recognized posthumously.

The relevant decree No. 205/2025, dated April 1, was published on the president's official website , Ukrinform reports.

According to the decree, the awards were given in recognition of exceptional bravery, dedication to defending Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the selfless fulfillment of military duties.

The honors include the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi,“For Courage,” as well as medals such as“For Military Service to Ukraine,”“For Impeccable Service,”“To the Defender of the Fatherland,” and“For Saved Life.”

Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Kapitula and Major Kostiantyn Revutskyi were distinguished with the Cross of Military Merit for their exemplary service.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on March 31, President Zelensky awarded state honors to 353 defenders, 184 of them posthumously.

Photo: President's Office