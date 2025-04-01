403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:24 AM EST - Brookfield Asset Management : And Angel Oak Companies, a leading asset manager delivering innovative mortgage and consumer products, today announced that they have entered into an agreement in which Brookfield will acquire a majority ownership stake in Angel Oak and offer its investors access to the firm's residential mortgage credit strategies. Angel Oak joins Brookfield as part of the firm's $317 billion credit business, aligning with Brookfield's broader strategy to partner with best-in-class credit managers alongside its direct investment platform. Brookfield Asset Management
shares T are trading down $0.36 at $69.30.
