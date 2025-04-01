Accion Opportunity Fund Welcomes Industry Leader Elizabeth Ross-Ronchi As Chief Marketing, Product Strategy, And Communications Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Elizabeth brings more than two decades of experience driving growth and innovation at the intersection of product, marketing, and financial services. Most recently, she served as Vice President and General Manager of Global Business Financing & B2B Payments at American Express, where she led international expansion efforts and launched innovative commercial lending solutions in partnership with leading FinTech's. Earlier in her career, Elizabeth played a key role in establishing and scaling AmEx's small business division, OPEN, which became a cornerstone of the company's work serving businesses around the world.

A collaborative leader with a deep passion for small businesses, Elizabeth's career is marked by her dedication to empowering entrepreneurship and people. In addition to her work at AOF, Elizabeth serves as Executive in Residence at Georgetown University, where she is a Founding Advisor for the Small Business Corps and Chair of the McDonough Alumni Advisory Council. For many years she also played a leadership role as a member of the AmEx Executive WIN SteerCo.

AOF has a bold vision to be the first mission-driven lender to provide responsible lending, creating impact at scale, and achieving financial self-sufficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to the AOF team," said Luz Urrutia, CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund. "Her expertise in financial services, marketing and product innovation, combined with her passion for supporting small businesses, makes her the ideal leader to help us take our business and mission impact to new heights."

Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF) is committed to advancing economic mobility for underserved small businesses and low-income communities through affordable capital, knowledge resources, networks, and policy.

