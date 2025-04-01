Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:36 AM EST - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. : Proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $300,000 through the sale of 1,500,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.30 per Share for a period of three years from issuance. Silver Elephant Mining Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.20.

