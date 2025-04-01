Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Organigram Global Inc. : Announced the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Collective Project Limited for upfront consideration of approximately C$6.2 million, potential milestone payments and potential earnout payments totaling in the aggregate up to C$24M for the 12-month periods ending September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2026. Organigram Global Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $146.00.

