William Wordsworth's Last Home Is Up For Sale Returning It To A Private Residence Would Be A Loss For The UK's Cultural Heritage

MENAFN - The Conversation) Until recently, fans of William Wordsworth could visit his final home, Rydal Mount and Gardens , nestled in the heart of England's green and beautiful Lake District. Renowned as one of the most prominent British poets, the works of Wordsworth (1770-1850) include what is widely regarded as the most famous poem in the English language , I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud.

So it's not surprising that his immaculately maintained house and gardens, with breathtaking views of Lake Windermere and Rydal Water, once attracted 45,000 visitors a year.

However, rising costs, a fall in visitor numbers to 20,000 or fewer per year, and the residual effects of the pandemic have placed the future of the museum in question.

The current owners have put Rydal Mount on the market for the first time since 1969 for £2.5 million – meaning this important piece of literary heritage, depending on who buys it, could become closed to the public.

The house was bought by Mary Henderson, Wordsworth's great-great-granddaughter, in 1969 and opened as a writer's house museum a year later.

Rydal Mount was originally a small 16th-century cottage. By 1813, there was enough room for Wordsworth, his wife Mary and three surviving children, plus Wordsworth's sister-in-law Sara and sister Dorothy – author of the Grasmere Journal , which detailed the household's life.

Leaving the cramped conditions of the more famous Dove Cottage behind them, it was at Rydal Mount that Wordsworth truly settled, building a“writing hut” and extensively landscaping the grounds to his own design.

Next to Rydal Mount is Dora's Field , which also has literary significance. Here, the poet is believed to have planted 1,847 daffodils to mark his daughter Dora's memory, following her death from tuberculosis aged 42. These daffodils still bloom every spring.

While living at Rydal Mount, Wordsworth revised his epic“The Prelude” and wrote many other popular poems. This too is the house where he died in 1850. It was only when Mary died in 1859 that the family's tenancy of the house came to an end.

Visitors get to step into the house where all this happened and see a wealth of rare objects, including a rare portrait of Dorothy and Wordsworth's letter to Queen Victoria refusing the job of Poet Laureate (which he later accepted).

Rydal Mount and its extensive gardens have been open to the public since 1970. John Morrison/Alamy

Owning England's heritage

Visitors go to literary museums to experience the “spirit of the place” , to“encounter” the author and absorb some of their creativity. One recent visitor to Rydal Mount was so disappointed not to meet Wordsworth personally that they wrote a disparaging review , telling of their confusion that the poet“wasn't in” and“when [they] asked when he would be home, all [they] got was blank stares.”

Wordworth is so closely connected to the Lake District that marketing strategies have used him to promote the area since the 1800s . Rydal Mount has had an integral role in maintaining these traditions. The estate agent's advert is keen to stress the“once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of England's heritage” and the“superb gardens ... designed by Wordsworth himself”.

In selling the museum as it is, there is a real risk that Rydal Mount could become a private home lost to the public eye – much like Greta Hall, the home of Wordsworth's fellow poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge, which has long been privately owned .

Prospective closure is not uncommon for smaller museums in 2025. A recent report noted that three in five small museums fear closure because of declining revenue and footfall. 2020 was the 250th anniversary of Wordsworth's birth and should have been a bumper year of events and tourism for the Lake District. Instead, the pandemic ravaged the celebrations and left tourist attractions in financial peril that many have not recovered from.

William Wordsworth lived at Rydal Mount for 37 years and died there. Wikimedia , CC BY

Critics will argue that even if Rydal Mount does close, there are still three more Wordsworth homes open to visitors (Dove Cottage, the favourite of tourist guides , Wordsworth House and Garden , and Allan Bank ). Even Wordsworth's old school is a museum.

The closure of Rydal Mount would inevitably boost these other sites' visitor numbers – particularly Dove Cottage, which is on the same (albeit long) road as Rydal Mount. And the condition of Wordsworth's last home could potentially be improved by a private owner with ample funds to upkeep the house.

However, it is also true that public appreciation of museums remains high, with 89% of adults in a 2024 YouGov survey advocating for their importance to UK culture, and 54% registering disappointment if their local museum were to close.

While the British Museum has experienced its highest visitor numbers since 2015 , more needs to be done to save regional museums and writer's house museums from closure. The sale of Rydal Mount into private hands may prove a severe loss to literary history, leaving the Lake District much the poorer for it.