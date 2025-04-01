$200,000 Gift Expands Healthcare Education And Workforce In Maricopa County

AZ Blue presents a check to Maricopa Community Colleges

AZ Blue Invests in Scholarships to Train Arizona's Future Healthcare Workers

PHOENIX, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona needs more workers in healthcare. Across the state, there is a shortage of health providers making it hard for patients to get the care they need.

To help bridge the gap, AZ Blue is giving $200,000 in aid to future health workers. The gift, from AZ Blue Health Choice and the AZ Blue Foundation, provides need-based support for hundreds of students at Maricopa Community Colleges.

"Investing in students will go on to strengthen Arizona's health system," said Heather Carter, Medicaid Segment General Manager and Health Choice of Arizona CEO. "It's a chance for students to start careers that will make an impact in the lives of Arizonans."

Who Will Benefit?

Up to 400 students across Maricopa Community Colleges, including:



Students in the Bachelor of Behavioral Health program.

Students in the Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) program. This will help students in the Fall of 2025 and Spring of 2026.

These students will receive $500 in aid to help cover school costs.

"This gift from AZ Blue is a step in shaping the future of care. By investing in our students, we are making sure that our state can meet the health needs of tomorrow," said Paul Penzone, Chief Community Relations Officer at AZ Blue.

Maricopa Community Colleges trains more than 8,000 students in health fields every year. The colleges produce nearly one-third of the nurses in Arizona.

"We know that scholarships play a critical role in helping students reach their academic goals, especially those balancing jobs, family, and extracurricular activities," said Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Maricopa Community Colleges Chancellor. "This new scholarship initiative will help students stay on track, allowing them the opportunity to move into rewarding careers that give back to the communities we serve."

AZ Blue has a history of helping students start careers in health. This gift is part of a larger effort to make sure more Arizonans have access to care.

ABOUT BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ARIZONA

Blue Cross ® Blue Shield ® of Arizona (AZ Blue) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a mission to inspire health and make it easy, AZ Blue offers health insurance and related services to more than 2 million customers. AZ Blue, a non-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 3,200 people in its Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue or connect with us on social media: Instagram , Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook .

ABOUT THE BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ARIZONA FOUNDATION FOR COMMUNITY & HEALTH ADVANCEMENT

The Blue Cross® Blue Shield® of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement invests in the health of Arizona by tackling mental health, substance use disorder, chronic health conditions, and health equity. A 501(c)(3) private, non-operating foundation, the Foundation works in service of the public good through grant funding for programs and applied research that align with its focus areas. The Foundation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit: azbluefoundation.

