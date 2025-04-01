Activists Living In Exile Could Strengthen Canada's Democracy - If Given The Right Support

MENAFN - The Conversation) Mounting threats to Canadian sovereignty, particularly - but not exclusively - from United States President Donald Trump , have sparked renewed calls for national resilience .

Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico and inflammatory rhetoric have fuelled a wave of patriotism and nationalism .

However, true independence goes beyond economic concerns. It's about cultivating, committing to and preserving democratic values, including the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms, and ways of governance that ensure every person is valued, represented and belongs.

Historically, Canada has provided refuge to those who have risked everything to oppose authoritarian regimes, including activists living in exile.

Activists-in-exile are individuals who have been forced to flee their countries due to their work defending human rights, advocating for democratic governance, rooting out corruption, peacebuilding, demanding environmental protection and practising independent journalism, among other endeavours.

These individuals bring with them not only their personal stories and attitudes of resilience, but also their expertise in governance, human rights and social justice. As Canada faces growing challenges and uncertainty , they represent a tremendous potential asset to help Canada defend democracy and promote sustainable peace and development.

A vital force for democracy

Despite their displacement, activists-in-exile continue to play a crucial role in global democratic movements. Unlike traditional diaspora groups focused on cultural preservation, activists-in-exile engage in direct political advocacy and often work to expose foreign interference , counter disinformation and support democratic movements from afar.

Our initiative, Voices in Exile , researches activists-in-exile and amplifies their contributions and advocates for policies that recognize their particular roles in defending democracy and social justice. Their efforts combat corruption , foster peace and protect human rights and well-being .

An introduction to the Voices in Exile project.

These individuals have championed women's rights , campaigned against genocide and fought for free expression and accountable governance. Many continue their advocacy in exile , shaping public discourse and influencing policies both in Canada and abroad.

By welcoming these activists, Canada could strengthen its own institutions - domestically and abroad - and make them more resistant to the forces that undermine democracy, justice and freedom worldwide. Their work is critical in resisting authoritarianism and countering both digital and physical foreign interference .

Overlooking activists-in-exile

Despite their potential, activists-in-exile are often overlooked or met with skepticism in Canada.

Some Canadian politicians, like federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, have framed their views of patriotism as a matter of national security and economic self-sufficiency, warning against foreign influences. Poilievre recently said immigrants should“leave the war behind” when coming to Canada, implying their past struggles should be forgotten upon arrival.

This is certainly easier said than done, especially in an age where technology can keep people instantly connected across borders. It's unrealistic and unfair to expect newcomers simply to forget who supported them in their hour of need or the communities that continue to suffer in their absence. They are also unlikely to surrender ongoing interests or their basic values.

Through our work with Voices in Exile, we have learned that many newcomers involuntarily leave behind family, livelihoods and status, only to face significant hurdles re-establishing themselves in Canada. While some activists-in-exile persist and continue to be impactful, they often do so under unnecessary constraints that limit their full potential.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Rachel Bendayan leads applicants in the Oath of Citizenship as they become new Canadians at a ceremony in Ottawa on March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

If legitimate concerns about professional qualifications and social stability exist, they can be addressed through tailored support systems. While Canada provides resettlement for a limited number of human rights defenders , there is no program to engage with them once they arrive . This needs to change.

At the same time, activists-in-exile should not be treated solely as victims or as potential risks, particularly in light of growing transnational repression . Instead, their specialized knowledge and skills should be recognized as a force to strengthen democracy both in Canada and their countries of origin.

A strategic investment

Recognizing and supporting activists-in-exile would be a strategic investment for Canada, not an act of charity. Many have become educators , researchers and policymakers, shaping debates on governance and security.

Others have founded organizations, launched media platforms and built networks that support democracy movements globally. As our project Voices in Exile shows, many activists-in-exile also contribute to Canada's economy, and work in law , social and psycho-social services, and the media landscape .

Beyond being a matter of principle, welcoming activists-in-exile is a move that would strengthen Canada's leadership in the global fight for democracy . Their integration into Canadian society aligns with Canada's longstanding role in promoting democratic ideals on the world stage .

Yet, despite their vast potential, there is no tailored public policy or dedicated institution to harness this human capital in a way that aligns with Canada's democratic commitments. The existing guidelines for supporting human rights defenders are insufficient for supporting activists-in-exile.

Canada should support exiled activists by facilitating collaboration among these individuals and Canadian public, academic, community, government and civil society organizations. In addition, Canada should establish a legal framework that allows activists-in-exile to contribute to the development of foreign policy. A dedicated fund should also be created that offers financial support for their activist efforts.

As global authoritarianism continues to rise , the question is not whether we should acknowledge activists-in-exile - it is whether we have the wisdom to lead by example and invest in recognizing and supporting them.