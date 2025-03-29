100 Hutments Gutted In Gurugram Fire

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, March 29 (IANS) At least 100 hutments in a slum at Gurugram's Basai Chowk area were gutted on Saturday, an official said.

The fire broke out at 6 a.m., the official said.

"Soon after the Fire Department received a call, fire tenders from different stations were pressed into service to douse the flames, which erupted in a hut," an official of the Fire Department said. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

"Firefighters managed to douse flames within a few hours, and nobody was injured in the incident," the official added.

Gulsan Kalra, Deputy Director of the Fire Department, said: "We have written to the concerned departments on several occasions to remove such encroachments in Gurugram so that we can curb the fire incidents."

"These hutments have illegal electricity and water connections. They also have a small gas cylinder, which usually bursts during the fire incidents. It is dangerous for them and the rescue team as well. We will soon write letters to the concerned departments to remove such hutments," he said.

Kalra also claimed that they have adequate manpower and infrastructure available to deal with such incidents.

"The departments must also investigate how the illegal huts received electricity connections and a water supply. These hutments have multiple electronic devices, including refrigerators and air conditioners. This needs to be checked on priority," he added.

Last year, four people were burnt alive after their rented room caught fire due to an electric short circuit in the Saraswati Enclave area of Gurugram.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire first erupted in an electrical item in the room. Later, the fire spread to the entire room located on the first floor of the multi-storeyed building.