BHAVI EMBARKS ON MOST AMBITIOUS JOURNEY YET WITH LONG-AWAITED NEW STUDIO ALBUM, BHAVILONIA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The anticipated wait is finally over: Bhavi presents his latest masterpiece, BHAVILONIA. At first sight, BHAVILONIA is a remarkably ambitious body of work, a reflection of a medieval world escapade that Bhavi has been meticulously developing, covering the bases without leaving anything to chance. BHAVILONIA is available now on all digital platforms.

BHAVILONIA is a mosaic of genres, masterfully dancing between trap, experimental R&B numbers, and even hints of bossa nova. Through a prominent trap melody riddled with punchy basslines and soul-stirring synthesizers, Bhavi remains true to his“think outside of the box” approach while creating a multi-dimensional atmosphere around elements synonymous with the genre on the album's focus track,“AGRIDULCE.” Featuring Duki, the track instantly hypnotizes both artists' feverous fan bases, eager to experience the result of the power collaboration.

“'BHAVILONIA' explores emotions, that's why I created the Bhavilonia shield because it's the shield that protects you from yourself. From your own emotions, your safety, your insecurities, from the highs and lows.” – Bhavi

Home to 14 exceptionally crafted tracks where Bhavi places his hand over the production of each song, BHAVILONIA not only promises to redefine the artist's sounds, but also consolidate him as one of the most innovative figures across the music scene. Designed to be experienced as much as it meant to be heard, the album is a testament to Bhavi's own growth and creative maturity at its best. Takes like“DORA LA CALCULADORA” and“TU LUNÁTICO QUERIDO” unwind eccentric trap interpretations that explore the madness of being wildly in love, while“BHAVILONIA” eases into a wistful, introspective ballad. Unraveling a culturally enriched playlist, Bhavi leans into more sensual, Afrobeat-influenced songs like“VOS Y TUS AMIGAS” and“PERFECTA,” a groovy gem featuring Headie One. On“ANTIDEPRESIVO,” the breakout star experiments with a reminiscent lo-fi style trap, steering away from his distinguished brazen sound all while his essence thrives louder than ever. For“OZONO,” he shows a distinctive vulnerability through a stripped-down production, highlighting a delicate guitar ballad.

BHAVILONIA also highlights a careful, hand-selected draft of all-stars to help bring Bhavi's vision to life, featuring collaborations with Jorge Drexler, Trueno, Tiago PZK, Nicki Nicole, and Milo J to name a few. The album includes Bhavi's most recent single“ME DESPERTÉ” alongside multi-award winning singer and songwriter Jorge Drexler. In its repertoire, the album also includes previously released singles“PERFUME” with Nicki Nicole,“HASTA LA LUNA / LOCO X VOS,”“SUNDAY” alongside Trueno, and the album's beloved closer“BÉSAME REMIX” featuring Tiago PZK, Milo J, Seven Kayne, Khea, and Neo Pista. About this collaboration, Bhavi shares:“It's not just a remix, it's a tribute to a beautiful time. To a beautiful song that accompanied us at a different time in each of our lives and to this day leaves its impact. We created it with lots of love – long live trap music.”

BHAVILONIA Tracklist:

1. HASTA LA LUNA

2. LOCO X VOS

3. DORA LA CALCULADORA

4. TU LUNÁTICO QUERIDO

5. BHAVILONIA

6. ME DESPERTÉ (featuring Jorge Drexler)

7. AGRIDULCE

8. VOY Y TUS AMIGAS

9. PERFECTA (featuring Headie One)

10. SUNDAY (featuring Trueno)

11. ANTIDEPRESIVO

12. PERFUME (featuring Nicki Nicole)

13. OZONO

14. BÉSAME REMIX (featuring Seven Kayne, Tiago PZK, Milo J, Neo Pistea, Khea)

About Bahvi

Bhavi was born in Belgium, on October 22, 1997 and soon after he settled in Argentina from where he emerged with his art. Beyond being connected to music since always, and going deep into his own search for style and creation, it was at the age of 20 that he began to record formally and came to work with Mueva Records. During 2018, collaborations with Duki, Ecko and Seven Kayne marked his career and led him in 2019 to be part of the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina for the first time, opening to new audiences and achieving a very deep musical growth that was reflected in the singles he released, such as: "Otra Igual", "Me Preguntaba", and "Dame Más.” The exciting collaborations continued with "No Lo Entiendo" with Khea, "BZRP Music Sessions #1" with Halpe and Bizarrap, "Glitter" with Paco Amoroso and Halpe and "Fresko" with Trueno.

His EP "Butaka" would be released in May 2020, and at the end of that year he would present "Espejismos" with Cazzu. But the highlight of that year would undoubtedly be his debut studio album, "Cinema", an exceptional work that continues with the concept of films and that shows an innovative artist in full search of sounds and that also boasts great collaborations. Bhavi kicked off 2022 with "Bien", "ayer" with Lit Killah, "DYLM" with Santa Fe Klan, "sienta Bien" with Laylow and "Puff" with Bizarrap. His third album, "Pochoclos" displays a versatile artist, composed of 17 songs, this new production gives a movie ending to the trilogy composed by "Butakas", and "Cinema". Here, Bhavi presents collaborations with Bizarrap, Lit Killah, YSY A, Lara 91k, Santa Fe Klan, Laylow and Asan.

Bhavi makes it clear once again that his music transcends thousands. Genuine, fresh and irreverent, the musician continues to shine and demonstrate a deep connection with his people through direct and energetic songs that show an original and integral artist. In 2024 he releases "Bésame Remix" with Khea, Tiago PZK, Seven Kayne, Milo J and Neo pistea, a song that takes him to #1 in the charts and kept him for a month at this position in Argentina, in addition to entering the charts of several countries.

