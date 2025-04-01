Trump's 'Liberation Day' Puts Asia In Its Line Of Fire

MENAFN - Asia Times) As Donald Trump panics stock markets from New York to Singapore with widening threats of new tariffs, officials in Washington might want to study what just happened in Seoul.

Over the weekend, South Korea, China and Japan met for their first high-level economic dialogue in five years. The theme: beefing up regional trade as Trump's White House supersizes its tariffs regime.

The nations' trade ministers pledged to“closely cooperate for a comprehensive and high-level” process to create a three-way free trade agreement centered on“regional and global trade.”

In other words, Trump's tossing of new grenades at the global trading system – and the resulting chaos in markets – has officials in Seoul and Tokyo so spooked that they're talking. Really talking, despite historical enmities.

Folks in Tokyo, meanwhile, are turning to Beijing as they realize the US, once Japan's most reliable partner, is no longer the ally it thought. Seoul, too, which has had a decidedly up-and-down relationship with China during the Xi Jinping era.

This trilateral effort likely wouldn't be happening if Trump stuck with Plan A: a“grand bargain” trade deal with China that creates a ginormous Group of Two market and gives Trump the economic legacy he so anxiously craves.

The plunge in global shares ahead of Trump's“Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs announcement on April 2 is garnering attention of the kind that the Trump 1.0 presidency would not have liked. Something Trump really does care about is the stock market.

So far, Trump 2.0 has displayed a greater pain threshold with regard to falling equities. Hence his recent comments about there being a“period of transition” for his tariff regime to make America's economy great again.

As Trump said last month:“There'll be a little disturbance, but we're OK with that.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argues the world's biggest economy needs a“detox” to wean it off dependence on public spending.

Last month, Bessent said Washington's reciprocal levies will target the“dirty 15” that maintain substantial and chronic trade barriers with the US. Though Bessent didn't specify which 15, suffice to say China is among them.

Commerce Department data show that as of the end of 2024, the US has the highest goods deficits with China, the European Union, Mexico, Vietnam, Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, Japan , Korea, Canada, India, Thailand, Italy, Switzerland, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Austria and Sweden.

But the fallout for Asian markets more broadly will come into sharper relief on Trump's“Liberation Day.” Given the mixed signals from Trump, and how often he's changed his mind about who's in the collateral damage zone and why, Asia can't be sure if Trump will wake up on April 3 and say“never mind” or instead add even more tariffs.