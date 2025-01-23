Saif Ali Khan 'Stabbed Or Was He Acting': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Says Actor Was 'Dancing While...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan 'stabbed or was he acting': Maharashtra Nitesh Rane raised questions about the stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan. On Wednesday, he expressed doubts about whether the had actually been stabbed or if he was“acting”.

“I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking,” Nitesh Rane said.

Rane also compared Saif Ali Khan with“garbage” while launching a scathing attack on the Bangladeshi immigrants in India.

After the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence last week, the Mumbai Police arrested one person, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, early Sunday and suspected him to be a Bangladeshi national .

Taking potshots, Nitesh Rane said,“Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai . They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier, they used to stand at the crossings of the roads; now, they have started entering houses.”

“Maybe he came to take him [Saif] away. It is good; garbage should be taken away,” Rane said.

He hit out the Opposition in Maharashtra, saying,“Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything.”

“That Mumbra's Jeetuddin [Jitendra Awhad] and Baramati's Tai [Supriya Sule] did not come forward to say anything. They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik. Have you ever seen them worrying about any Hindu artist? You guys should pay attention to all these things,” Rane alleged.