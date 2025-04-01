Rash AI Deregulation Puts Financial Markets At High Risk

MENAFN - Asia Times) As Canada moves toward stronger AI regulation with the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) , its southern neighbor appears to be taking the opposite approach.

AIDA, part of Bill C-27 , aims to establish a regulatory framework to improve AI transparency, accountability and oversight in Canada, although some experts have argued it doesn't go far enough .

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump is pushing for AI deregulation. In January, Trump signed an executive order aimed at eliminating any perceived regulatory barriers to“American AI innovation.” The executive order replaced former president Joe Biden's prior executive order on AI.

Notably, the US was also one of two countries - along with the UK - that didn't sign a global declaration in February to ensure AI is“open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy.”

Eliminating AI safeguards leaves financial institutions vulnerable. This vulnerability can increase uncertainty and, in a worst-case scenario, increase the risk of systemic collapse.

The power of AI in financial markets

AI's potential in financial markets is undeniable . It can improve operational efficiency, perform real-time risk assessments, generate higher income and forecast predictive economic change.

My research has found that AI-driven machine learning models not only outperform conventional approaches in identifying financial statement fraud, but also in detecting abnormalities quickly and effectively. In other words, AI can catch signs of financial mismanagement before they spiral into a disaster.

In another study, my co-researcher and I found that AI models like artificial neural networks and classification and regression trees can predict financial distress with remarkable accuracy .

Artificial neural networks are brain-inspired algorithms . Similar to how our brain sends messages through neurons to perform actions, these neural networks process information through layers of interconnected“artificial neurons,” learning patterns from data to make predictions .