How China Plans To Bounce Back From More Trump Tariffs

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's president Xi Jinping recently held a meeting with 40 leaders of multinational companies, including BMW and AstraZeneca.

In contrast to Donald Trump's rhetoric , Xi told the top-level executives that globalisation was not going away . Xi is attempting to boost foreign investment in China, which has dropped in the last few years, and build new relationships that will offset Trump's tariffs on many Chinese goods.

In the March 28 meeting, Xi “vowed to improve market access” and assured corporate leaders that “lines of communication” between them and the Chinese government are open.

Xi is hoping to build on an anti-Trump bounce and inspire businesses to back Beijing as some signs emerged that China's economy was doing a little better than expected in early 2025.

Industrial production went up by 5.9% in January and February. Credit growth, which measures the amount of loans banks give out, also appears to be picking up , suggesting that businesses might be growing in China.

Retail sales, which are a major economic marker indicating consumer spending, has risen by up to 4% in January and February this year, compared to last year.

Beijing is also willing to create further stimulus packages to sustain China's economic growth, which might lift consumer confidence further.

But this is hampered by a real estate crisis that began in 2021 . What followed was an already high local government debt that was exacerbated by the property crisis, and high youth unemployment that has existed since 2023 .

The big question then is what are the factors that could lead to a more buoyant outlook in China's economic fortunes?