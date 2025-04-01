Moi Action Plan Sees Huge Success In Enhancing Safety, Smooth Traffic Flow During Eid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The action plan of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) marked a huge success in ensuring traffic flow and enhancing safety at crowded places during Eid Al Fitr.

The proactive measures by MoI's National Command Center (NCC) and General Directorate of Traffic contributed significantly to maintaining order and safety on Qatar's roads during the festive season, reflecting the effectiveness of the MoI's traffic management strategies.

“The Traffic Patrols and Investigation Department, represented by the Traffic Movement Section, is working tirelessly during this period to relieve traffic congestion and maintain smooth traffic flow, especially near shopping malls and vital places where events take place,” said Captain Fahad Mohammed Al Sulaiti, Officer in the Traffic Patrols and Investigation Department.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said that the most common violations committed by people during the Eid period are obstructing traffic, especially near commercial streets and places where Eid celebrations occur.



MECC dispatches patrols to preserve nature reserves during Eid holidays

Parents urged to ensure children's safety amid rising outdoor activities Citizens and residents flock to tourist spots on second day of Eid

Read Also

“We have also observed some cases where children sticking their head out of car windows and standing on the top of the car's roof, which poses a great danger to safety,” said Al Sulaiti.

He said that the General Directorate of Traffic has developed a year-round plan to raise awareness among road users.“The awareness programmes are running in many languages through seminars held in the headquarters of the Department, as well as in universities, driving schools, and companies, to ensure that road users are fully aware of traffic,” said Al Sulaiti.

He said that traffic patrols are also provided at public places to educate people about the traffic rules and regulations to ensure the safety of motorists and the general public.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) implemented a comprehensive traffic action plan during Eid Al Fitr 2025, which has been highly successful in ensuring smooth traffic flow and enhancing public safety.

The plan involved coordinated efforts from various departments, including the General Directorate of Traffic, the National Command Center (NCC), and the Rescue Police Department (Al Fazaa).

Deployment of additional traffic police officers and patrols around mosques, Eid prayer areas, residential neighbourhoods, malls, markets, parks, and tourist attractions to manage traffic congestion effectively.

Authorities urged the public to utilise Qatar's advanced public transportation network, including the metro and metrolink buses, to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate easier movement across vital and touristic areas.

The NCC maintained round-the-clock operations to monitor and address any emergencies promptly, ensuring a safe environment for all citizens, residents, and visitors during the holiday period.

NCC operates under a comprehensive plan designed to ensure safety and security, while providing a comfortable environment for all.

The plan is monitored around the clock through the mechanisms of Central Operations and Technical Affairs, ensuring optimal readiness to address emergencies and secure various events across the country.

The NCC staff, consisting of officers, non-commissioned officers, personnel, and employees, are qualified and trained to carry out tasks across operational rooms.

These include the Emergency Services Room (999), the Emergency Service for the Deaf Branch (992), the Command and Control Room, and the Security and Traffic Surveillance Room.

Additionally, external operation rooms and security department operation rooms work in full coordination with the centre, ensuring rapid response to incidents within their geographic zones.

The centre's plan relies on advanced security systems to manage events effectively, working closely with all departments and state institutions involved in emergency response efforts.