Madhuri Dixit Briefs Fans On Her 36Th Years Of Career In The Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit completed her 36 years in the film industry; the Bollywood Diva celebrated the special day with her fans in a Twitter session.

“Like all other milestones celebrating this one too with you all, thank you for being part of my journey over the last 36 years”, Madhuri Dixit tweeted and organized a Twitter question and answer session with her fans on Monday.

In response to a question that which movies of Shahrukh Khan she liked the most, Madhuri dashingly said, she loves Shahrukh Khan in Bazigar, DDLJ, Chak de India & all films they did together.

Madhuri Dixit is a favorite Bollywood actress having over 9 million Twitter followers.

Madhuri made her first debut as an actress in 1984, in addition to her acting and performance in the film industry, she also has worked with UNICEF since 2014 advocating for children's rights and child labor prevention.

Her first music track debut called 'Candle', dedicated to the victims of COVID-19, and the universal lockdown was released on May 23rd.

The Indian film industry recorded at least 68 movies of Madhuri Dixit during her entire 36 years of career.

The Bollywood Diva was last seen on the big screen in 2019 starring Bahaar begum in Kalank movie.

