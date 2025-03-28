Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CDD Responds To 1437 Incidents Over Last 24 Hours

2025-03-28 02:38:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra)-- With an average response time of 7 minutes and 35 seconds, Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) staff handled 1,271 emergency cases in the last 24 hours.
Additionally, their average reaction time was 7 minutes and 36 seconds for 108 rescue occurrences and 7 minutes and 34 seconds for 58 firefighting accidents.
The Directorate urged individuals to follow public safety protocols, particularly in light of the impending Eid al-Fitr holiday, and reaffirmed its ongoing preparedness to tackle a variety of crises.

MENAFN28032025000117011021ID1109369006

