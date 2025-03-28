CDD Responds To 1437 Incidents Over Last 24 Hours

Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra)-- With an average response time of 7 minutes and 35 seconds, Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) staff handled 1,271 emergency cases in the last 24 hours.Additionally, their average reaction time was 7 minutes and 36 seconds for 108 rescue occurrences and 7 minutes and 34 seconds for 58 firefighting accidents.The Directorate urged individuals to follow public safety protocols, particularly in light of the impending Eid al-Fitr holiday, and reaffirmed its ongoing preparedness to tackle a variety of crises.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.